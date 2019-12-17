|
PIRONE ANGELO "TONY"
Age 85, of Ross Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born July 15, 1934, son of the late Francesco and Mariarosaria Pirone and brother of the late Antonio Pirone, Vito Pirone, and Victoria Rocco. Beloved husband of Rita Mae (Lanz) Pirone, whom he married on June 28, 1965; loving father of Maria Lisa (Robert) Towers, and Francis Vincent Pirone; dear grandfather of Brianna and Brittney. Tony will be lovingly remembered for being the Patriarch of his family. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening, and trips to the casino. His biggest joy was spending time with his family. He was a devout member of St. Sebastian Church, where he was an Usher for many years. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, with Rev. John Rushofsky celebrating. Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's name to the Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019