SANTELLA ANGELO
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Angelo, age 97, of North Versailles, Son of the late Pasquale and Philomena (Orfitelle) Santella. Beloved husband of Julia Santella. Loving father of Angelo Santella, Jr., and Patrick Santella. Brother of Anna Marie Hook and Elaine Soulier. Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sisters Mary, Margaret, and brother Anthony. Angelo was a member of Purple heart, the American legion, Green Valley Fire Dept., , VFW, Marine corps, and McKeesport sportsman league. No Visitation, Service August 23, 2019, 11 a.m., Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA, 15035, 412-823-4054.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019