HURLEY ANITA J. (MEDICA)
Passed away on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at her home in Plum Boro after a battle with Leukemia. Wife of the late Vince (Buzzy) Hurley; mother of Cathy (Ron) Ozment, Butch (Rene) Hurley, and Trish Hurley and her rescue dog Julia aka Honey Bunny; grandmother of Nikki (Preston) West, Nicholas Hurley, and Joshua Hurley; great-grandmother of Clover West; sister of Nick (Tina) Medica. Anita was employed by Mellon Bank in the Pittsburgh office for many years. Gratitude to St. Margaret Hospital Chemo Team and Hospice Team. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A blessing service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Private interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Across Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019