KRAMER ANITA L. (CARUSO)
Age 60, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Bon Air. Wife of Jules Giuntini; mother of Erik Kramer (Jenifer Castro and her son, James); grandmother of Erik Jr., Gabriel, and Margaret Ann Kramer; daughter of the late Eugene and Victoria (Perella) Caruso. Princess will be missed by her siblings, Patricia (William) Plunkett, Eugene "Butch" (Karen) Caruso, and David (Anna) Caruso; sister-in-law of Beth (Mike) Sullivan. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Best friend of Lisa Normandy. No Visitations. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church on Tuesday at 10:30 for her Mass of Christian Burial. Anita was a longtime employee of Armstrong's Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019