RYAN ANITA L.

Age 82, gently and peacefully went to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia at the McMurray Hills Manor. Her life is not ended, but merely changed. Beloved wife of William C. Ryan; loving mother of Laura (Michael) Piccioni, Beth Allen, Gregory (Jennifer) Allen and the late Eric Allen; proud grandmother of Matthew Filbert, Sam and Abby Entner, Avery Riley and Grady Allen and Zachary Allen; cherished great-grandmother of Rhyana, Riley and Andrew Filbert. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anita loved all things bright and beautiful. She loved a soft rainfall, cloud formations, flowers and music. She was employed by PNC Bank, Real Estate Department for many years. She was a forty plus year member of St. Valentine Choir with her wonderful alto voice. She will be greatly missed by her family as well has her many friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday 9:30 a.m, at St. Benedict the Abbott Church, McMurray. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her name to McMurray Hills Manor OR St. Benedict the Abbott Church. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.