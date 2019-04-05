Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ANITA L. VOLOVICH

ANITA L. VOLOVICH Obituary
VOLOVICH ANITA L.

Age 60, of Lawrence, PA peacefully passed away on April 3, 2019 at her home in Butler. Anita leaves behind a loving son, Aaron (Michelle) Kern; beloved life partner, Dennis Dunn; her dear brother, Blane Volovich; her cherished dog, Frosty; and loved cousins and family members. She is the daughter of Sylvia Volovich and her late father, Anthony Volovich. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724)-941-3211. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 6, 2019, Noon to 2 p.m., services to be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Please view and add tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
