SIMA ANITA LOUISE

Age 81, of Swissvale, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the UPMC Presbyterian-Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. Anita was born on August 3, 1938, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Adam and Anna (Hruby) Sima. Predeceased by her beloved sister, Mary Ann and Mary Ann's husband, Dick Chislak. Anita retired from the Westinghouse in E. Pittsburgh and was a member of the St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland. Anita is survived by her brother, Richard E. Sima (Rita) of Murrysville; special neice, Monica Brown and her son, Brandon; nephews, Richard, Jr. and Adam Sima all of Murrysville; cousins, Francie Strednak of Swissvale, Robert Hruby of West Mifflin and Barbara Sotak of Irwin. Anita was the loving companion of the late John Gemus of Wilkinsburg. Louise was well known about town at the various stores and restaurants she visited daily; especially the SW Randall Company. A private family graveside service was held in the Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111 assisted the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.