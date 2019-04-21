BORDAS ANITA MAZZONI

Quietly, with her loving family at her side, on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019, Anita Mazzoni Bordas, 78, of West Homestead, formerly of Braddock, went home to Jesus. She was a daughter of the late Frederico (Fred) and Nellie Ambroffi Mazzoni. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William "Bill" Bordas; their daughters, Dawn (Jim) Powers and Laura Bordas, both of West Mifflin; a grandson, Shane Powers; Ashley Veltri and her children, DeVier, Myheir, and Kyaire Scott; a sister, Jean (Frank) Belinsky of San Jose, California; and a brother, Robert (Denise) Mazzoni or Murrysville. She was predeceased by her late sister, Antoinette Guinalli; and her brother, John "Butch" (surviving spouse, Barbara) Mazzoni. Anita was a long-time employee of Turtle Creek Valley MH/MR. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Braddock, on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. Theodore Schleifer of the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Ave., North Braddock, is assisting the family with Anita's funeral arrangements.