CROCKETT ANITA RAE
Age 80, of McKeesport, PA. Beloved partner of 36 years to Dorothea Asbury; loving aunt of Robin, Jacques, Molly, Mackelly, Mason, David, Sandy, Kristin, and the late Danny; like a grandmother to Alexa, Brylyn, and Savanah; also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews; dear sister of James Crockett and the late Bob and David Crockett. She was also preceded in death by father, Joseph David Crockett; mother, Roberta Baker; stepmother, Helen Crockett. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019