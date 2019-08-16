Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for ANITA CROCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANITA RAE CROCKETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANITA RAE CROCKETT Obituary
CROCKETT ANITA RAE

Age 80, of McKeesport, PA. Beloved partner of 36 years to Dorothea Asbury; loving aunt of Robin, Jacques, Molly, Mackelly, Mason, David, Sandy, Kristin, and the late Danny; like a grandmother to Alexa, Brylyn, and Savanah; also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews; dear sister of James Crockett and the late Bob and David Crockett.  She was also preceded in death by father, Joseph David Crockett; mother, Roberta Baker; stepmother, Helen Crockett.  Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now