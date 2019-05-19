Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gertrude Church
6543 Miami Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN CHAWNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN B. CHAWNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANN B. CHAWNER Obituary
CHAWNER ANN B.

Age 90, died on Friday May 17, 2019 at the Lodge Retirement Community in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Anna (Lench) Benko and raised in the Pittsburgh suburb of Ambridge. Ann was the second youngest of five children. Ann was married to Jack L. Chawner and raised her family in Rocky River, Ohio. Ann was a very devoted mother to her two sons, John (Cathy) and Mark (Marisa) Chawner; she was the loving grandmother to David, Tyler, Madeline, Mia, Maria, Mario, and Mae Chawner; she is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at GILLIGAN FUNERAL HOME, 8225 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Avenue, Cincinnati, with Father Clement Dickie, O.P. officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to St Cecilia Catholic School, 4115 Taylor Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now