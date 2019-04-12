MAINIERO ANN B. (BAKER)

Formerly of the Arlington Plan in North Versailles, a resident of Independence Court in Monroeville, age 93, died peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved and precious wife of the late Daniel Mainiero who died in 1977; loving and cherished mother of Danette Mainiero; dear sister of Florence A. Baumann of Greensburg, Esther (Tony) Suppa of Cranberry, the late William Baker and the late Robert Baker. Ann was also the loving friend and treasured companion of the late Bud Ambrose. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who deeply appreciated and loved her. Ann was a retired post-payment auditor for the former G.C. Murphy Co. in McKeesport. She was a longtime member of Linway Presbyterian Church in East McKeesport and was a member and Chaplain of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East Pittsburgh V.F.W. Ann was a friend to many and enjoyed hosting folks at her house. Her home was somewhat of a 'Bed and Breakfast' (lunch and dinner, too) for friends and family as she loved to cook and bake and provide a place to stay. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Ann will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.