Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN BRANNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN BRANNAN


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN BRANNAN Obituary
BRANNAN ANN

Age 92, Bethel Park, PA, formerly of Altoona, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Ann was born in Altoona on November 5, 1927, the child of the late Andrew Joseph and Mary Ellen (Gibbons) Fleming. She is survived by her husband, Paul; and her sister, Winifred (William) Boland of Pittsburgh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Monsignors Joseph and Patrick, John (Mary/Marian/Mary), James (Mary Rita), and Garrett (Dolores); and five sisters, Ellen (Ken) McNelis, Sarah (Frank) Luddy, Catherine (Tim) Muri, Mary (Bill) Swope, and Margaret. Ann graduated from Altoona Catholic High School. She was a career educator serving in Catholic and public schools and later with the Intermediate Unit as a teacher of Latin and other subjects and as a guidance counselor over the course of a career that spanned more than 40 years. She and Paul enjoyed square dancing regularly and were members of the Eldo Squares in Altoona and the Friendly Squares in Bethel Park. She also was a golfer and avid sports fan. Family and friends will be received at 9 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. Committal will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Saint Thomas More Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Bethel Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now