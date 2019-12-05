|
BRANNAN ANN
Age 92, Bethel Park, PA, formerly of Altoona, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Ann was born in Altoona on November 5, 1927, the child of the late Andrew Joseph and Mary Ellen (Gibbons) Fleming. She is survived by her husband, Paul; and her sister, Winifred (William) Boland of Pittsburgh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Monsignors Joseph and Patrick, John (Mary/Marian/Mary), James (Mary Rita), and Garrett (Dolores); and five sisters, Ellen (Ken) McNelis, Sarah (Frank) Luddy, Catherine (Tim) Muri, Mary (Bill) Swope, and Margaret. Ann graduated from Altoona Catholic High School. She was a career educator serving in Catholic and public schools and later with the Intermediate Unit as a teacher of Latin and other subjects and as a guidance counselor over the course of a career that spanned more than 40 years. She and Paul enjoyed square dancing regularly and were members of the Eldo Squares in Altoona and the Friendly Squares in Bethel Park. She also was a golfer and avid sports fan. Family and friends will be received at 9 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. Committal will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Saint Thomas More Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Bethel Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019