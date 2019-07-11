|
BIANCONI ANN C. "NANA"
Age 96, of Shadyside, on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Bianconi; loving mother of Sandra A. Korbel, Frank R. (Amy) Bianconi and Richard (Kathy) Bianconi; grandmother of Geoffrey (Kathleen) Korbel, Frank M., Kaitlynn, Bridget and Brian Bianconi; great-grandmother of G.J., Jaxon and Ryder Korbel. She will be remembered as a wonderful baker. "Here's to Norma and Ida." Viewing on Thurs. from 2-4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Burial will be private. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019