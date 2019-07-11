Home

Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
ANN C. "NANA" BIANCONI

ANN C. "NANA" BIANCONI Obituary
BIANCONI ANN C. "NANA"

Age 96, of Shadyside, on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Bianconi; loving mother of Sandra A. Korbel, Frank R. (Amy) Bianconi and Richard (Kathy) Bianconi; grandmother of Geoffrey (Kathleen) Korbel, Frank M., Kaitlynn, Bridget and Brian Bianconi; great-grandmother of G.J., Jaxon and Ryder Korbel. She will be remembered as a wonderful baker. "Here's to Norma and Ida." Viewing on Thurs. from 2-4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Burial will be private. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
