ANN C. CHAPSKI Obituary
CHAPSKI ANN C.

Ann C. Chapski, 96, a resident of Vincentian Marian Manor formerly of Baden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born February 2, 2019 in McKeesport, Pa. to the late Anton and Mary (Kasunic) Kumf. She was sales clerk for JC Penneys and the former A&P in North Versailles. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Baden where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and enjoyed making pierogies. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she knew. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, Fred T. Chapski; and her siblings, Katherine Kumf, Rose Cuturilo, Frank, John, Anthony, Mark, George, and Edward Kumf. Friends will be recieved Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge where prayers will be offered Monday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
