|
|
GREENGARD ANN (BACHORSKI)
Age 96, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael F. Bachorski Sr. and Bernice (Kubiszewski) Bachorski. Beloved wife of the late Lee Greengard; sister of Henry Bachorski (the late Betty), the late Edward "Bucky" Bachorski (surviving wife, Lillian), the late Chester Bachorski, and the late Michael Bachorski (the late Jackie). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ann held many interesting jobs throughout her life. She was an LPN at Gimbel's Department Store, and a consultant for Mrs. Days baby shoes. At one time she owned a children's clothing store in Squirrel Hill called Ann's Stork Shop. She then met the love of her life, and together they owned a line of children's clothing. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her Colonial Drive neighbors for taking such good care of her over the years. Friends will be received Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment following in St. Adalbert Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019