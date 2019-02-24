Home

Age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Wife of the late George Hornyak; mother of Georgia Ann, Robert (Connie), Thomas (Audrey) and William (Lori) Hornyak; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late John Hudak. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, Sunday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday 10:30 a.m. Family suggests donations to Lebanon Presbyterian Church or VFW Post 1810 Honor Guard. www.stephendslater.com for condolences and more information.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
