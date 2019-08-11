Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh at St. Wendelin's Parish
ANN J. COLOSI

COLOSI ANN J.

Age 100, passed away on August 10, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on January 3, 1919. Loving mother to Charlotte (Jack) Bachman; caring grandmother to Sandy Ann Bachman, Glen (Caroline) Bachman and Jacqueline (Alice) Bachman; great-grandmother to Spencer (Jamey) Bachman and Brooke Bachman; great-great-grandmother to Carolina Mae Bachman.  Friends will be received on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh at St. Wendelin's Parish. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ann's name to: VITAS Healthcare,2009 Mackenzie Way Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
