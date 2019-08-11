|
COLOSI ANN J.
Age 100, passed away on August 10, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on January 3, 1919. Loving mother to Charlotte (Jack) Bachman; caring grandmother to Sandy Ann Bachman, Glen (Caroline) Bachman and Jacqueline (Alice) Bachman; great-grandmother to Spencer (Jamey) Bachman and Brooke Bachman; great-great-grandmother to Carolina Mae Bachman. Friends will be received on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh at St. Wendelin's Parish. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ann's name to: VITAS Healthcare,2009 Mackenzie Way Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019