Peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudy Kramzer and loving and dear mother and best friend of Carol Ann Kramzer. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Marianne Demsher; and siblings, Rose Yeram, Albina Krek, Frances Moore, Frank Demsher, John Demsher, Joseph Demsher and Rev. Ferdinand Demsher; sister-in-law, Sophie Kramzer and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Valley Brook Country Club and Seven Oaks Country Club. She was a past member of the Women's Golf Association and a member of WPGA. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Church, 45 Prestley Road, Bridgeville, PA. View and share condolences at:

