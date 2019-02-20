|
NOWAK ANN L. (STOCK)
Age 89, of Ingram, peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond Nowak; beloved mother of Joan (late Thomas) Gustafson, Jane (Mark) Smith, Raymond (Teresa), and the late William Nowak; also survived by six grandchildren; sister of the late Theresa Zeigler and Mark Edwin Stock, Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Ann was an active volunteer at Marian Manor and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation Thursday only 4-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon Friday in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019