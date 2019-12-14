Home

Ann Lazarchik, 83, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Greensburg, died December 12, 2019. She was born October 16, 1936, in Dover, MA, a daughter of the late Burr and Harriet Howe Richards. Ann is a graduate of Simmons College, School of Business. She did some work as a Paralegal but made her real living by being a great homemaker. She had attended Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, in Greensburg. Prior to retirement in Greensburg, Ann and her husband, Gregory raised their family in Mt. Lebanon. Ann enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She will be remembered for her agreeable nature, kind heart, compassion and love for all of God's creatures, especially her beloved dog, Arrow. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gregory Lazarchik; and two brothers, Douglas and Bruce Richards. She is survived by three sons, Gregory (Christine) Lazarchik, Jr., of Mt. Lebanon, Steven (Natasha) Lazarchik, of Oakland, CA and Douglas Lazarchik, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Laura (Michael) Jones, of Hollidaysburg; six grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Webb, of Arlington, VA. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. If you wish to honor Ann's memory, donations may be made to the , ASPCA or a local animal shelter. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
