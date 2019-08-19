|
|
MALLIT ANN LOIS
On Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Melvin L. Mallit; beloved mother of Gary Mallit, Ken (Wendy) Mallit and Marty (Bonnie) Mallit; daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Goldstein; sister of Marilyn (late Paul) Kaufman; grandmother of Joshua Mallit, Justin (Darla) Mallit, Joseph (Cyndi) Mallit, Emily (Michael) Kryger, Michael (Nadia) Mallit and Melanie Mallit; great-grandmother of Eli, Miriam and Darian; loving cousin of the late Adele Fishman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann Lois was completely devoted to her family. Along with raising her three sons, she helped her husband with office work at his medical practice and later worked side by side with her son, Marty at the family business, National Distributors. Ann Lois enjoyed cooking for her family and hosting holiday celebrations. She was well known for her egg salad and matzo ball soup. Ann Lois was the matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed by all. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 12 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.) Interment Kether Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 or , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite # E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019