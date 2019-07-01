LOIZES ANN "ANNA"

Age 98, of McKeesport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born August 23, 1920 in Steubenville, OH, and was the daughter of the late Stelios and Steliane (Yialouris) Bournos. She was the wife of the late James N. Loizes, Sr, who was the former Chief of Police in McKeesport. She was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of White Oak and was a Sunday School Teacher and member of St. Markella Plilotochos Society. She was also a Sunshine Girl, that visited the home bound and hospitalized patients. Ann received the St. Photios Award for her dedicated service to her parish. During WWII when all the men went to war, she worked at Weirton Steel as a "Rosie the Riveter". She is survived by her son, James N. (Fran) Loizes, Jr., of Greentree, and daughter, Estella "Tootie" (Joseph) Barton of White Oak, grandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Loizes, Brian (Marcie) Loizes, Erica (Jerry) Coulehan, Deja (Jay) Barton, and Savannah (Matt) Bucey, great-grandchildren, Dmitri, Marcus, Makyah, Christian, Autumn, Noah, Norah, Brooklyn, and Parker, goddaughter, Connie Skezas, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother and three sisters. Friends are welcome Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Trisagion Service will be held Tuesday, 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Service will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of White Oak. Reverend Father William Zotis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. A special thank you to Mom's friends and staff at the Palms at O'Neil for their loving kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of White Oak, 1128 Summitt St., White Oak, 15131. Condolences may be made at gilberthomeandcrematory.com