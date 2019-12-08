|
|
BALDRIGE ANN M.
Age 78, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Miller) Baldrige; loving sister of Frances Ohlsen; beloved sister-in-law of Rev. Milton Ohlsen, retired; loving aunt of Milton H. "Skip" Ohlsen, III, Mark Hamilton Ohlsen. Longtime member of Unity Presbyterian Church (Formerly Wallace Memorial). Ordained as an Elder in 2000 and served as Clerk of Session for over 15 years. Devoted member of the Civic Light Opera Guild and helped coordinate many of their events. Past President of the 19th Ward Council of Republican Women, Pittsburgh, PA. Employed by Pittsburgh National Bank and was Assistant Manager of the Mt. Washington Branch for many years. She had many Mount Washington Community Connections including the enjoyment of the Senior Activities Center. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Ann's Life will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. A reception will be held following the service in the church chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Unity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., Mt. Washington. (412-381-3345)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019