ANN M. BUTRICO

ANN M. BUTRICO Obituary
BUTRICO ANN M.

Age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1925. She was a lifelong resident of the Morningside neighborhood of Pittsburgh. She was the sister of Jean Kolling and the late Marie Sebastian, Antonette Porco and Amelia Weiblinger. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Ann was the proud owner of a longtime Morningside business, Ann's Beauty Salon, where she had many loyal customers and employees. Along with being a business owner, she also enjoyed cooking, golf and travel. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family and friends. She will be remembered by all who loved her for her smile, her laugh and her hugs. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on March 21, 2020, at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Arrangements were handled by McCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences are appreciated at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
