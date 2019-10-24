Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
ANN M. KARAS Obituary
KARAS ANN M.

Age 86, of Bethel Park, formerly of Beechview passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2019.  Beloved wife of 63 years to the late William A. Karas; loving mother of Susanne (Clarke) Close, Nancy (Bart) Billy, Andrew Karas, Linda Karas, William B. (Joanne) Karas, Robert (Janet) Karas, Melanie (Morris) Buskirk and Douglas (Kimberly) Karas. Ann is survived by her 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After having eight children, Ann went back to school and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and worked 29 years as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital. Although her parting has left a void, her life will now be in the hearts of all of us. You will be deeply missed and we will love you forever. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Thomas More Church. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Safety Net, 249 South 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. www.henneyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
