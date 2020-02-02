Home

ANN M. LAKES Obituary
LAKES ANN M.

Age 94, of Verona, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Lakes; loving mother of LuAnn (David) Smouse of MD, and George Lakes of CA; dear grandmother of Brandon (Jossy), and Kevin Smouse; sister of Mary (Tom) Andrews, the late Chris (the late Jim) Kampetis, the late Helen (the late Bill) Romanias, the late John (Mary) Migias, and the late George Migias. Ann was also preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jane Migias. Friends will be received Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Saint George Chapel at Holy Trinity Cemetery, 8941 Ringeisen Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101, where a visitation will be held prior to service, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 10 Washington Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
