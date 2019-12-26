|
|
MORICE ANN M.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved daughter of Josephine (Tumminello) Morice and the late Joseph R. Morice; sister of Jacqueline (Tim) Callahan; aunt to Jordan and Brendan Callahan. Ann had a great, positive outlook despite her disabilities. She will be remembered for her love of animals, genuine interest in other peoples' lives and pride in her Italian heritage. Friends, paisans and family are welcome for viewing on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Baptist Home. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) entrusted with arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019