Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
Bellevue, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN PARADISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN MAE PARADISE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN MAE PARADISE Obituary
PARADISE ANN MAE

Age 96, of Bellevue, on January 6, 2020.  Loving mother of Bernard (Debbie) Paradise.  Sister of Patrick O'Toole and the late Sally Winter, Olive O'Toole, and Buzzy O'Toole. Dear grandmother of Jadie Paradise and Carly Paradise. Also survived by one great-grandson, A.J. Seifer. Memorial Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Assumption Church, Bellevue. Anna Mae was a caregiver to everyone, including her time with ARC Pittsburgh, now Achieva, helping neighbors, and especially caring for her beloved family. Donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.  www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -