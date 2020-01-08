|
PARADISE ANN MAE
Age 96, of Bellevue, on January 6, 2020. Loving mother of Bernard (Debbie) Paradise. Sister of Patrick O'Toole and the late Sally Winter, Olive O'Toole, and Buzzy O'Toole. Dear grandmother of Jadie Paradise and Carly Paradise. Also survived by one great-grandson, A.J. Seifer. Memorial Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Assumption Church, Bellevue. Anna Mae was a caregiver to everyone, including her time with ARC Pittsburgh, now Achieva, helping neighbors, and especially caring for her beloved family. Donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020