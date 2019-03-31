MALESKI ANN (KOCZAJA)

Age 90, of Bridgeville, on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Maleski; loving mother of Carol DePaul and her husband Paul, and Susie Cherry and her husband Bert; cherished grandmother of Kristy Cherry, Melissa Boyle and her husband Sean, Brian DePaul and Michael DePaul and his wife Janice; great-grandmother of Brock and Avery Boyle and sister of Loretta Schepis. Family and friends received on Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southbridge EMS, 178 Hickory Grade Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com