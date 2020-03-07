GROOM ANN MARIE

Ann Marie Groom, age 96, of Coraopolis passed away on March 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Groom; and parents, Theresa (Malle) and Peter Betsch; brothers, Louis and Peter Betsch; and survived by her sisters, Alberta Groom, Alvina (Ronald) Moore; brothers, John Betsch and Richard (Betty) Betsch. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Mother of Janet (David) Campbell, Robert (Holly) Groom, Karl (Cathryn) Groom; grandmother of Katie Campbell (JimThompson), Kerri (Damien) Angeletti, Zachary Groom, Sarah Groom, Jesse Groom, Hannah (Zachary) Tackett, Jacob (Shara) Groom, John Groom, Cora (Mason) Kemmerer, Maura Groom; great-grandmother of Kalli, Kenzi, Logun Angeletti, Ethan, Emma Groom and Isaiah Tackett. Ann retired from Ohio Valley Hospital, Ann served as an Eastern Star Worthy Matron, Judge of Elections, Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Sunday School Teacher, Secretary for her husband John when he was the Justice of the Peace, was the bookkeeper for The Dancer's Pointe', Ann loved working crossword puzzles, sewing and her dogs. Family and friends are welcomed at the ANTONY J. SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1316 Fourth Ave. Coraopolis PA 15108 Saturday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The service to celebrate the life of Ann Groom and to affirm the Resurrection will be Monday 11:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis 1201 Fifth Ave. Coraopolis, PA 15108, interment will be at the Coraopolis Cemetery.