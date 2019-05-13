Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANN STANISLAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN MARIE STANISLAW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANN MARIE STANISLAW Obituary
STANISLAW ANN MARIE

Age 89, of Lawrenceville, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Stanislaw; mother of Diane Wright (Gary) and David Stanislaw; grandmother of Ronald (Bridget) Wright; great-grandmother of Adriana; sister of the late Jean Zelinski, Francis Veltri, and John and Norbert Straznick. Family and friends received on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. Blessing Service, both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.