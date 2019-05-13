|
STANISLAW ANN MARIE
Age 89, of Lawrenceville, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Stanislaw; mother of Diane Wright (Gary) and David Stanislaw; grandmother of Ronald (Bridget) Wright; great-grandmother of Adriana; sister of the late Jean Zelinski, Francis Veltri, and John and Norbert Straznick. Family and friends received on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. Blessing Service, both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019