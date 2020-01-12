|
|
ARTHUR ANN MARTIN
Ann Martin Arthur, 94, a former Moon resident since 1959, most recently of Masonic Village, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Braddock on July 14, 1925, she was the only child to the late Curtis Grubb Hussey Martin and Sylvia Wilson Beatty Martin. On February 1, 2010, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John M. Arthur. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son,nJohn Martin Arthur. Ann is survived by her two sons and two daughters-in-law, Bill of Brighton, CO, Scott and Mary Kay of Highland Park, Pittsburgh, and Kay Ellen of Dublin, OH; seven grandchildren, Kelli (John) Hykes , Erin, Emma (Ed) Hernandez, Molly, Dawn, Brett and Seth; four great-grandchildren, Steele and Liam Hykes, Rhiannon Kauffman and Mia Avalos. Proud to be a graduate of Carnegie Tech (Carnegie Mellon University), where the Ann Martin Arthur Endowed Scholarship is established. Post-graduation, she worked in banking. Ann was a longstanding member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church where she had served as a deacon. Both Ann and John were long-time members of Montour Heights Country Club. A private family memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced. The family wishes to say thank you for the excellent care that Ann received at Masonic Village. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to Masonic Village at Sewickley, Employee Appreciation Fund, 1000 Masonic Dr, Sewickley, PA 15143 or to her scholarship fund at CMU, 5000 Forbes Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020