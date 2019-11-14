Home

ANN (FLOBERG) MASON

Age 74, of McKeesport, departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at home. Ann was born June 26, 1945, in Rockford Illinois, daughter of the late Arthur Floberg, and Mary Isles. Beloved wife of Major Mason, III. Leaving behind to cherish her memory, husband, Major Mason, III; daughter, Arianna Mason; son, Major A. Mason, IV; and many friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Community of Reconciliation Church, 100 N. Bellfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15123. Professional services entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
