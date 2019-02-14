McENTEE ANN (FARRAHER)

On Monday, February 11, 2019, Ann, age 99, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife of the late Philip M. McEntee; beloved mother of Mariann (Robert) Farrell, Philip (Vanessa) McEntee and the late Timothy McEntee; loving grandmother of Cullen Farrell, Erin (Colin Symons) Farrell; great-grandmother of Gillian, Liam, Tristan Farrell, Ellie and Willow Symons. Her family and friends were extremely important to her, in addition to raising her children. Ann worked as a secretary to the Warden at the Allegheny County Workhouse, later she retired as secretary at Hanlon & Gregory. She has been active in many charitable endeavors. She served on council at St. Karen Church as well as secretary of the Christian Mother's and she was past secretary of the LCBA #115 and had been Regent to the Woman of the Moose. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME INC., Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church, Friday, 10 a.m. Visitation, Thursday, 2-8 p.m.