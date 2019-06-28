Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
ANN O'MALLEY


1927 - 2019
O'MALLEY ANN

Age 91, of Oakmont, on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John O'Malley; loving mother of Patricia Ciorra, Sandy Houston, John O'Malley, and the late Terry DeShonge; grandmother of ten; and great-grandmother of ten. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m., at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
