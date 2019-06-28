|
O'MALLEY ANN
Age 91, of Oakmont, on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John O'Malley; loving mother of Patricia Ciorra, Sandy Houston, John O'Malley, and the late Terry DeShonge; grandmother of ten; and great-grandmother of ten. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m., at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019