Raised in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Elizabeth Blume Knudsen Ostergaard. After graduating from Smith College, Ann lived in New York City, where she worked in various positions, the last being Vice President for Morgan Guaranty, now JP Morgan Chase. She was one of the first female Vice Presidents. Recruited to Pittsburgh in 1979, she was Vice President of Human Resources for Dollar Bank. In 1985, she opened her own company, consulting to mid and small sized companies in the area of human resources. Ann was the first appointed female on the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, a Board member of UPMC and its predecessors for 16 years, the first female Board Chairperson of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, on whose board she served for over 30 years, a Board member of YUSA, and former chairwoman of the Food Bank of Greater Pittsburgh. Honored by the YWCA as the Business Woman of the Year, she was also honored as the first recipient of the Smith College Alumnae Association Award as the Outstanding Volunteer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Christian and Eric Ostergaard. Ann is survived by her brother, Paul; and his wife, Jackie; a sister-in-law, Gail Ostergaard; and seven nieces and nephews; as well as their spouses and children. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the or to the Erie Community Foundation, Christian and Elizabeth Ostergaard Fund, 459 Sixth St., Erie, PA 16507. A memorial service will be held at a later date.