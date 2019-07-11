Home

ANN (FILLMAN) PEKRUHN

On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Ann Fillman Pekruhn passed away. Born November 5, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Sarah Elizabeth Owens Fillman and John B. Fillman.  Ann grew up in Huntington, PA and attended Moravian Seminary for Young Ladies in Bethlehem, PA and graduated from Garland Junior College.  Ann went on to spend her adult years in Pittsburgh, PA and married the late John P. Pekruhn. She is survived by her twin daughters, Sarah Fry (Robert) and Abigail Kozak (Richard) of Baltimore, Maryland; her sister, Kate Bodenhemier of Denver, CO; stepsister, Laura Strine of York, PA; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Marshall Fry and Emma and Katherine Kozak whom she loved dearly. A private interment will be held in the fall at Graysville Cemetery in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland, 21031 in Ann's memory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
