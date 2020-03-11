Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
1931 - 2020
On Monday, March 9, 2020, age 88, of Churchill. Loving mother of Robert E. (Wendy), Steven C. (Marjie), the late Kelly, Andree A., and Bradford L. Ruth (Karen). Also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Lou and Jesse Marie. Ann was born in Clarksburg, WV, and raised in Athens, OH and moved to Pittsburgh in 1963. She spent the early years of her married life raising her children and then worked as an administrative assistant and medical secretary. She was an avid runner and completed over 26 marathons in her running career. She ran with South Park Runners and other recreational running clubs. She enjoyed travel in her later years and played the piano. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday 6-8 p.m. Ann's family suggests memorial gifts in her memory to either "Alzheimer's Disease Research Center", University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Montefiore Four West, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582, ATTN: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator; or "CLASS" - Community Living And Support Services, 1400 South Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
