Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANN MCCAFFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN T. MCCAFFREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN T. MCCAFFREY Obituary
MCCAFFREY ANN T.

Age 80, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born on June 17, 1939 in Dublin, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Colm and Barbara (Quinn) Walsh. Beloved wife for 30 years of Thomas A. McCaffrey; sister of Maureen (Hubert) Kelly, Barbara (the late George) Tracey and the late Mairead and Michael Walsh; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Our Lady of Grace Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.