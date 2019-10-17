|
|
MCCAFFREY ANN T.
Age 80, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born on June 17, 1939 in Dublin, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Colm and Barbara (Quinn) Walsh. Beloved wife for 30 years of Thomas A. McCaffrey; sister of Maureen (Hubert) Kelly, Barbara (the late George) Tracey and the late Mairead and Michael Walsh; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Our Lady of Grace Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019