On Monday, October 21, 2019, Ann (Sokol) Wisniski, age 91, of South Park; widow of Roland E. Wisniski; beloved mother of Ronald A. Wisniski of New York City; devoted daughter of the late Thomas, Sr. and Anna Flise Sokol; sister of Theresa Marcin of Spencerport, NY, Lavonue Charnesky, Helen Verstraeten, Thomas Sokol, Jr., and the late Mary Sokol, Elizabeth Charnesky, Josephine Simonik, John Sokol, and Albert Sokol; favorite aunt of her many cherished nieces and nephews. Her best friends were James and the late Clarice Hyland. Before her marriage she was a secretary at Erie Insurance Co. in Pittsburgh for 11 years. After her husband's death she worked at Daniels' Hardware in Curry, South Park Twp. for 23 years. Thanks to her wonderful neighbors, Lorraine and Dave Benson, Susan and Tim Cavill, and Brenda Emery, for their countless acts of kindness. No visitation. Services private. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Park Historical Society, PO Box 555, South Park, PA 15129, or to the South Park Theatre, PO Box 133, South Park, PA 15129.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
