DELL ANNA A.

Age 92, peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved mother of Carol A. (Randy) Smith, Joyce (Joan Michael) Sommer, John J. (Regina) Dell, Linda Dell (Robert) Fink and Nancy J. (the late Jerry) Stark; loving grandmother of 27; proud great-grandmother of 22; and great-great-grandmother of two; sister of Trudy (Vic) Evans and the late Phyllis Stewart. Anna volunteered at Jefferson Hospital for over 30 years. She was a feisty red-head with a strong will who enjoyed her family. She will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.