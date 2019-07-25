Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA DELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA A. DELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA A. DELL Obituary
DELL ANNA A.

Age 92, peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved mother of Carol A. (Randy) Smith, Joyce (Joan Michael) Sommer, John J. (Regina) Dell, Linda Dell (Robert) Fink and Nancy J. (the late Jerry) Stark; loving grandmother of 27; proud great-grandmother of 22; and great-great-grandmother of two; sister of Trudy (Vic) Evans and the late Phyllis Stewart. Anna volunteered at Jefferson Hospital for over 30 years. She was a feisty red-head with a strong will who enjoyed her family. She will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now