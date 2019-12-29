|
REID ANNA A.
Anna A. Reid, age 100, of South Park, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Anna is survived by her loving daughter, Kristie (Gilbert Bozicevich) Reid. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Louis W. Reid; cherished daughter, Deana Reid; parents, George K. and Mary Andraso; and her brother, George Andrason. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anna's honor to Bethel Presbyterian Church at www.bethelpresby.org or to Southwinds, Inc. at www.southwindsinc.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019