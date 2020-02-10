|
BYCZKALO ANNA
Age 95, Of Kennedy Twp. Peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wasyl "Bill". Loving mother of Maria (Bernie) Orient, and Oxsana Byczkalo, grandmother of Matthew Orient and Stephanie Orient (Scott Juzwak) of Maryland. Sister of Stephanie, and the late Andrew, and Wasyl all from Ukraine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anna was a devoted member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church and volunteered at many of the church activities. She was also a "Pyrohi Lady" for many years and a faithful supporter of Pittsburgh area Ukrainian functions. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday 1-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Parastas, Tuesday 4:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:45 a.m. followed by Services in St Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020