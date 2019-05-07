CARDILLO ANNA (VENTO)

Of Highland Park on Sunday, May 5, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Guido Cardillo; mother of Lucy Cardillo, Wanda Cardillo (Antonio De Martiis) and Luigi Cardillo; grandmother of Angela De Martiis (Fabio Guerra); also survived by nieces and nephews. Anna was a longtime, active member of the Women's Lodge of the Spigno Saturnia Society. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. She and her late husband traveled extensively throughout North and South America, as well as Europe. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Church, Immaculate Conception Mission, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com