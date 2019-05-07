Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA CARDILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA (VENTO) CARDILLO

Obituary Condolences

ANNA (VENTO) CARDILLO Obituary
CARDILLO ANNA (VENTO)

Of Highland Park on Sunday, May 5, 2019, age 91.  Beloved wife of the late Guido Cardillo; mother of Lucy Cardillo, Wanda Cardillo (Antonio De Martiis) and Luigi Cardillo; grandmother of Angela De Martiis (Fabio Guerra); also survived by nieces and nephews.  Anna was a longtime, active member of the Women's Lodge of the Spigno Saturnia Society. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. She and her late husband traveled extensively throughout North and South America, as well as Europe. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Church, Immaculate Conception Mission, at 10 a.m.  Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now