LIPARULO ANNA CATHERINE "RENA" (BAXTER)

Age 93, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Manor Care of Peters Twp. Born May 13, 1925 in Monongahela, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Sr. and Jennie (Bautz) Baxter. Following her graduation in 1943 from Monongahela High School, Catherine attended the Washington School of Nursing. She retired as a registered nurse from the former Monongahela Memorial Hospital. A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela, she had belonged to their Altar Rosary Christian Mother Society and the Ladies of Charity. She was also a member of the Ladies GAR (Grand Army of the Republic). Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Anne Liparulo of North Huntington, Joseph Liparulo of Monongahela with whom she made her home, Lewis and Susan Liparulo of Butler and Timothy and Beverly Liparulo of Bethel Park; a daughter and son-in-law, Anna and James Markovich of Monongahela; a sister, Rose Gust of Monongahela; eight loving grandchildren, Timothy (Brooke) Liparulo, Matthew (China) Liparulo, Loren (Jesse) Mottern, Karen (Ben) Chasnis, Steven (Caitlin) Markovich, Todd Liparulo, Joseph Liparulo, and Erik Markovich and fianceé, Michelle Gross; eleven great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Baxter of New Eagle and Wilda Baxter of Monongahela. Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph F. Liparulo Sr. who died December 27, 1993; four brothers, Thomas Jr., Albert, James and Paul Baxter; seven sisters, Eugenia Baxter, Elizabeth Henderson, Coleen Tosi, Ella Mae Good, Martha Frye, Bertha Bozovich and Doris Buell. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Frs. Kevin Dominik and Douglas Boyd as co-celebrants. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 W. Main St., Monongahela, PA 15063.

