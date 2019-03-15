Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
ANNA (NUZZO) CHIRIELEISON

ANNA (NUZZO) CHIRIELEISON Obituary
CHIRIELEISON ANNA (NUZZO)

Age 97, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Concordia at Ridgewood where she was an active resident. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Chirieleison; mother of Fred (Linda), Frank (Patricia) and Michael (Lois) Chirieleison; grandmother of Kelly (Anthony) Roperti, Karen (Brian) Halbleib, Michael Chirieleison, and Christopher Chirieleison, Gregory (Hannah) Chirieleison, Michelle (Robert) Krogh and Steven (Rebecca) Chirieleison; great-grandmother of Courtney, Nicholas, Allison, Alaina, Wyatt, Henry, Oscar, Thomas and Rachel. Preceded in death by siblings, Amelia Mosesso, Margaret Kroniser and James Nuzzo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Anna was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m. in St. Januarius Church. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To honor Anna, donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries at Ridgewood Place, 1460 Renton Road, Plum, PA 15239.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
