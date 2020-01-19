|
|
CRILLEY ANNA "ANNIE"
Age 88, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, of Whitehall, formerly West Mifflin, originally Hazelwood. Beloved wife of Lewis for 66 years; devoted mother of Duane (Mary), Gary (Lori), Glenn (Judy), Larry (Kerry), and Dawn; beloved grandma of Sandra, Jeff, Steve (Tessa), Tom, Jim, Jordan (Bear), Kyle, Matt, Abby, Greg, and Jackson; beloved great-grandma of Bella, Carina, Isabelle, and Everett. Will be dearly missed by her family, relatives, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25th, at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church in West Mifflin, at 2 p.m., followed by luncheon. In lieu of flowers, family requests any contributions to the , Pittsburgh, 1100 Liberty Ave. Ste E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver 15210. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020