ROHALL ANNA D. (DILLON)

Of Swissvale, age 88, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Ann was the beloved wife of the late John Rohall for 56 years; dear sister of John (Margaret) Dillon of Oakdale and the late Mary Margaret (late Cyril) Getsie of Swissvale. Ann was also preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Mary (Cooney) Dillon; John's brothers, Leonard (late Mary) and Richard (late Helen) Rohall and John's sister, Joan (late Joe "Beaver") Starek. Ann is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was employed in the Medical Records Department of the former Homestead Hospital and retired from the Jefferson Hospital. She was a member of the all-Ireland Club of Squirrel Hill and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the A.O.H. Ann enjoyed celebrating her Irish Heritage and also visiting casinos. Friends ae welcome on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Madonna Del Castello Church, Swissvale on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ann will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.