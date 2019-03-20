Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish
St. Joseph Mission
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish
St. Joseph Mission
ANNA (MEDVID) DELL

ANNA (MEDVID) DELL Obituary
DELL ANNA (MEDVID)

DELL ANNA (MEDVID)

Formerly of Garfield, on Monday, March 18, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Dell; mother of Ralph P. Dell (Diane), Ronald Dell, Cynthia Stueber and the late Christine Dell; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late Rose Demore, Mary Greenwood, Sophie Dahlstrom, Walter Medvid, Katherine Doskocil, and Peter Medvid; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission, at 10 a.m.


www.mccabebrothers.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
