DELL ANNA (MEDVID)
Formerly of Garfield, on Monday, March 18, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Dell; mother of Ralph P. Dell (Diane), Ronald Dell, Cynthia Stueber and the late Christine Dell; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late Rose Demore, Mary Greenwood, Sophie Dahlstrom, Walter Medvid, Katherine Doskocil, and Peter Medvid; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at:
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019